Ironwood Financial llc Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

