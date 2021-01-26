Ironwood Financial llc Has $350,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after acquiring an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after acquiring an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.65. 151,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,050. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

