OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 42.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,362 shares of company stock worth $857,679. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 346,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,477. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

