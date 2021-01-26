OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 367,481 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2,663.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 239,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

