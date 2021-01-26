Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

