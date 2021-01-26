Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 384.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 32,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

