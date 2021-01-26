Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Reaches $72,750.23

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $72,750.23 and $89.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00416287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.