Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,856,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 74,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,263. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

