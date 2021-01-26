Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 133,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,502. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

