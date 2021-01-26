Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 223,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

