iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,641. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $129.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

