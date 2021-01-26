The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Reduced by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.09. 65,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

