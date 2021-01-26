Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.82. 57,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.