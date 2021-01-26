The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 436 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 436 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

