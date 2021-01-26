TENA Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, TENA has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $103,244.51 and $96.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.