Giant (GIC) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $88,840.61 and $8,096.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,963,257 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

