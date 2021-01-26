GXChain Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $13.26 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,939,983 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

