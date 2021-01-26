Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

