Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.
In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
