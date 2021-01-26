Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

