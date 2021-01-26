Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Acciona from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ACXIF traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. Acciona has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $164.15.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

