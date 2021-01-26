Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 541,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.