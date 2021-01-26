Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FINGF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Finning International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

