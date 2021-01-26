BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 3,313,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,958,508. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.