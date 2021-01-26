Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

