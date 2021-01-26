Deere & Company (DE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently:

1/25/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $341.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00.

11/30/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $281.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $280.00.

11/27/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

