Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $49.99 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

