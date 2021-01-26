Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGLB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. 25,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

