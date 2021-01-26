Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $11.82 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. 36,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

