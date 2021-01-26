Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

PXD traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. 88,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,062. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.