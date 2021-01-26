Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

