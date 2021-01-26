Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

