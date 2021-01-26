Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $720.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $721.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

