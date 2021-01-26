iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 8.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.93. 2,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

