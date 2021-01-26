Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,972. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average is $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

