Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.01. 107,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

