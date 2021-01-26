$18.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post sales of $18.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the highest is $18.71 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $20.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $70.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. 785,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

