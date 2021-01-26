Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,775,000.

VGT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $365.13. 1,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $369.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

