Clark Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. 96,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

