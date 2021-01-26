Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,497. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

