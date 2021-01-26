Brokerages Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €51.33

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.75 ($62.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ETR HLE traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €48.90 ($57.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

