Security National Trust Co. Purchases 66 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.35. 22,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

