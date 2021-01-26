Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

CFX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth $271,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

