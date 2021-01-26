Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

FERG stock traded down GBX 148 ($1.93) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,842 ($115.52). 346,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,526. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,951.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,931.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £19.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

