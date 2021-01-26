Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $216,551.71 and $511.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.82 or 0.00852735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.18 or 0.04448399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

