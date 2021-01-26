Pyrk One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,318.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $245,933.45 and approximately $6,318.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,346,585 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.