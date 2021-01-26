Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $453,661.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 145,096,330 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars.

