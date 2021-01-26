Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

