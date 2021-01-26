Clark Financial Advisors Makes New $62,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 761,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

