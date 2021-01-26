Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

