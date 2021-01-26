Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

